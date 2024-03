Sero Bardakjian

Born on January 31, 1952, Aleppo, Syria

Sero Bardakjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5315 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery, located at 8301 Talbert Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Lucy Kabadayan and children, Carla, Joseph and Raffi

Daughter, Sosi Bardakjian

Sister, Mary and Garo Der Kalousdian

Brother, Alexan Panossian

Sister, Sylva Kahkedjian

Nephew, Vatche and Mary Der Kaloustian and children

Nephew, Vicken and Maral Der Kaloustian and children

Niece, Aline and Richie Kizirian and children

Nephew, Hovanes Panossian

Niece, Natalie Panossian

Nephew, George Panossian

Nephew, George Kahkedjian

Niece, Aline Panossian

Niece, Talin Panossian

Nephew, Alexi Panossian

Sister-in-law, Mary and Krikor Hamalian and children

And all Bardakjian, Panossian , Festekjian, Kabadayan, Koundakjian , Hamalian, Gemayel, Tarakchyan, Ayvazian, Der Aprahamian, Vartanian, Aramian, Asvadzaduryan, Chaparian, Bekerjian, Melkishian, Khachadourian, Vorperian, and Artarian families, relatives, and friends.