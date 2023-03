Seta (Demirjian) Zobian

SETA (DEMIRJIAN) ZOBIAN

Born on March 8, 1944, Aleppo, Syria

Seta (Demirjian) Zobian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Son, Parsegh and Anita Zobian and children Joseph and Vahe

Daughter, Aline and Ara Tchaghlassian and children, Arsen, Vahe and Armen

Sister-in-law, Arsho Demirjian

Nephew, Aram and Arpy Demirjian and children

Nephew’s wife, Shoghig Demirjian and children

Nephew, Dr. Sevag and Dina Demirjian and children

Brother, Yervant and Dona Demirjian and children

Nieces and nephews, Sona, Aida, Meline, George and Aram and their families

In-law, Seta Tchaghlassian and children

In-law, Dalita Melkisetian and children

Maggie Zobian and children

Koko and Dr. Dikranouhi Zobian and children

Joseph Zobian

Gina Zobian

Koko and Marlen Yerevanian and children

Noor Kiledjian and family

Milena Kiledjian and family

Haig Beshirian and family

Krikor Beshirian and family

And all Demirjian, Zobian, Melkisetian, Tchaghliassian, Sarkis, Kassabian, Ashekian, Yerevanian, Kiledjian, and Beshirian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Glendale, CA.