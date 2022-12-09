

SETRAK ARAM ALBARIAN

Born on December 22, 1925, Tripoli, Lebanon

Setrak Aram Albarian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 in Glendale, CA.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2 p.m. at St. Gregory’s Armenian Catholic church, 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Children, Annie, Ara, Raffi and Berdj Albarian

Grandchildren, AJ, Brianna, Jake, Joelle, Taline, Serge and Celine

Sister, Yeranouhi Gulgulian

Nieces and nephews (Lebanon, France, Canada and Syria)

And the entire relatives and friends,

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society Sepan chapter.