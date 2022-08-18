SHIRAK KHOJAYAN
Born on September 10, 1943, Iraq
Shirak Khojayan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Seda Khojayan
Son, Shawn and Aleen Khojayan and son, Michael
Son, Dikran and Araxie Khojayan and daughters, Lilian and Daniela
Brother, Shiram and Julie Khojayan and children
Sister, Sosik and Hampik Kavarian and children
Brother, Nova and Christa Khojayan and children
And the entire Khojayan, Kenderian, Mardirossian, Avedissian, Kerestedjian, Khojababian, Vartanian, Markarian, Balabanian, Amirkhanian, and Badalian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society Needy Families Projects or AYF Youth Corps.
