Shirak Khojayan

Born on September 10, 1943, Iraq

Shirak Khojayan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Seda Khojayan

Son, Shawn and Aleen Khojayan and son, Michael

Son, Dikran and Araxie Khojayan and daughters, Lilian and Daniela

Brother, Shiram and Julie Khojayan and children

Sister, Sosik and Hampik Kavarian and children

Brother, Nova and Christa Khojayan and children

And the entire Khojayan, Kenderian, Mardirossian, Avedissian, Kerestedjian, Khojababian, Vartanian, Markarian, Balabanian, Amirkhanian, and Badalian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society Needy Families Projects or AYF Youth Corps.