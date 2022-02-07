Silva Khanlian

Born in 1953

Silva Khanlian, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1 at 9 a.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Gabriel and Aleeza Khanlian

Daughter, Nancy and Hrair Mekhtarian

Grandchildren Jayden, Mason, and Tatiana Khanlian

Grandchildren, John and Isabel Mekhtarian

Brother, Vatche Daldemian

Brother, Mario and Seta Daldemian

Sister, Sonia and Eddie Mouradian

And the entire relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.