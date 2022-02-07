SILVA KHANLIAN
Born in 1953
Silva Khanlian, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1 at 9 a.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Gabriel and Aleeza Khanlian
Daughter, Nancy and Hrair Mekhtarian
Grandchildren Jayden, Mason, and Tatiana Khanlian
Grandchildren, John and Isabel Mekhtarian
Brother, Vatche Daldemian
Brother, Mario and Seta Daldemian
Sister, Sonia and Eddie Mouradian
And the entire relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
