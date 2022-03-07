Silva Kupelian

SILVA (TUTUNJIAN) KUPELIAN

Born on August 19, 1955, Beirut, Lebanon

Silva Kupelian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, after a long illness.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 21, 1 p.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 2215 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena CA 91107. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Garo Kupelian

Daughter, Patil and Bryan Kajioka and son, Mason-Aram

Son, Krikor and Jema Kupelian

Sister, Ani Bodroumian and children, Mihran and Tamar

Sister, Aida and Kalousd Imasdounian

Sister, Rita and Garo Mouradian and son, Antranik

Niece, Maral and Ivan Madzounian and children, Alique, Kayla and Daniel

Sister-in-law, Shake Kupelian

And the entire Kupelian, Kajioka, Bodroumian, Imasdounian, Mouradian, Bezjian, Apelian, Halajian, and Ajemian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N.Central Ave., Glendale CA 91203.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope Hospital.