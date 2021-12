Sirarpy Kahvedjian

SIRARPY KAHVEDJIAN

Born on June 26, 1946

Sirarpy Kahvedjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and relative, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 14, 12 noon, at Old North Church (red church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Tamar and Hrayer Magarian and children, Sevana and Azad

Sister, Arpig Kahvedjian

Brother, Garabed and Cathy Kahvedjian and children, Shogher and Talin

Brother, Hovaness and Nvart Kahvedjian

Niece, Maral Kahvedjian and husband Arthur Balyan

Sister, Maral and Garabed Markarian

And the entire Kahvedjian, Magarian, Markarian, Jimbashian, Satamian, and Kourounian families, relatives, and friends.