Soci Djihanian

SOCI DJIHANIAN

Born on July 14, 1931, Aleppo, Syria

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we mourn the passing of Soci Djihanian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, who passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Pasadena, California.

Soci Djihanian was the first of three children (Yervant and Ani) born to the late Vartan and Luci Djihanian. She was married to the late Levon Djihanian.

Funeral services will be held in private.

Her loss is mourned by:

Daughter, Nora and Viken Bedrossian

Daughter, Maral and Vasken Yardemian

Son, Cedrick Djihanian

Grandchildren, Armand, Anita Yardemian and Julien Djihanian

Brother, Yervant and Hilda Djihanian

Sister, Ani Delyfer (England)

And the entire Djihanian, Bedrossian, Yardemian, Delyfer, Karayan, Avedian, Chutjian, and Barsoumian.