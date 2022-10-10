Sona Apelian

SONA (TUTUNJIAN) APELIAN

Born on May 7, 1934, Beirut, Lebanon

Sona Apelian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Sunday October 9, 2022, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday October 21, noon at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Vartkes Apelian

Son, Vicken and Nono Apelian

Son, Vahe Apelian

Son, Chahe & Genevieve Apelian and children, Aren and Alec

Grandson, Shant and Talar Apelian and daughter, Aleena

Granddaughter, Taleen Apelian

Sister, Shake Bezjian and family

Deceased brother’s wife, Damo Tutunjian and family (Boston)

And the entire Apelian, Tutunjian, Bezjian, Bodroumian, Kupelian, Mouradian, Thompson, Ashkarian, Bedirian, Dermksian, Banks, Manjikian, Malayan, Dakessian, and Gulian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAROS Foundation (2217 5th St, Berkeley, CA. 94710).