Sona Hovakim Khodaveerdi

Born on January 5, 1923

Sona Hovakim Khodaveerdi, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Monday, Monday, December 6, at 12 p.m. at the Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Seda Artounians

Daughter, Hovik and Ofik Davidian

Son, Saro and Siran Khodveerdi

Son, Vahik and Armineh Khodavirdi

Grandson, Aris and Karine Artounians

Granddaughter, Garo and Talin Ghazarian

Granddaughter, Erik and Maro Savadians

Granddaughter, Garo and Arsineh Hovannisian

Granddaughter, Ara and Lina Corbett

Granddaughter, Pietro and Gayane Barioli

Grandson, Ara Khodavirdi

Great-grandchildren, Nayiri, Ani, Lori, Ani, Sara, Shant, Loreni, Vahan, Sose, Mara, Sofie, Gena, and Saren

Sister, Arev Hovakim and family

And the entire Hovakim, Khodaveerdi, Artounians, Davidian, and Boranian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund.