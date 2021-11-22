SONA HOVAKIM KHODAVEERDI
Born on January 5, 1923
Sona Hovakim Khodaveerdi, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Monday, Monday, December 6, at 12 p.m. at the Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Seda Artounians
Daughter, Hovik and Ofik Davidian
Son, Saro and Siran Khodveerdi
Son, Vahik and Armineh Khodavirdi
Grandson, Aris and Karine Artounians
Granddaughter, Garo and Talin Ghazarian
Granddaughter, Erik and Maro Savadians
Granddaughter, Garo and Arsineh Hovannisian
Granddaughter, Ara and Lina Corbett
Granddaughter, Pietro and Gayane Barioli
Grandson, Ara Khodavirdi
Great-grandchildren, Nayiri, Ani, Lori, Ani, Sara, Shant, Loreni, Vahan, Sose, Mara, Sofie, Gena, and Saren
Sister, Arev Hovakim and family
And the entire Hovakim, Khodaveerdi, Artounians, Davidian, and Boranian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund.
Leave a Reply