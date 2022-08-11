Sona Setian

SONA (HAYRABEDIAN) SETIAN

Born on July 11, 1934

Sona Setian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 18, noon, at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Son, Raffy and Lena Setian and children, Ani and Helen

Daughter, Lena and Edik Avanesian and children, David, Robert and Christine

Son, Berj and Margueritte Setian and children, Lori and Alex

Brother, Hayrabed Hayrabedian and family

And the entire Setian, Hayrabedian, Gulian, Avanesian, Barsoumian, and Basmajian families, relatives, and friends.

A memorial reception will follow at Sayat Nova Banquet, located at 822 E. Colorado St., Glendale.