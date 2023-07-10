SONIA (KEHKEJIAN) SASSINE
Born in 1941, Aleppo, Syria
Sonia (Kehkejian) Sassine, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, relative, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, following a long illness.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m., at Holy Martyrs Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, located at 22601 Lassen St, Chatsworth.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Leonard Sassine
Son, Michael and Katherine Sassine
Late brother Varouj’s wife, Knarig Kekhedjian and children
Taline and Paul Esser and children, Sarah and Brian
Levon Shant and Tania Kehkedjian and children, Catherine and Justin
Lara Kehkedjian
Sister, Seta and George Abrahamian and children
Danny and Sarine Abrahamian and children, Raffi and Ari
Maria Abrahamian
Sister, Annie and Dr. Guiragos Minassian and children
Suzy and Dr. Andre Atoian and children, Vincent and Adrian
Grace and David Dadoyan and children, Kyle and Bruce
And all relatives and friends,
Memorial lunch will follow at Holy Martyrs Church “Dickranian” Hall, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.