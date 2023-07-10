Sonia (Kehkejian) Sassine

Born in 1941, Aleppo, Syria

Sonia (Kehkejian) Sassine, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, relative, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, following a long illness.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m., at Holy Martyrs Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, located at 22601 Lassen St, Chatsworth.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Leonard Sassine

Son, Michael and Katherine Sassine

Late brother Varouj’s wife, Knarig Kekhedjian and children

Taline and Paul Esser and children, Sarah and Brian

Levon Shant and Tania Kehkedjian and children, Catherine and Justin

Lara Kehkedjian

Sister, Seta and George Abrahamian and children

Danny and Sarine Abrahamian and children, Raffi and Ari

Maria Abrahamian

Sister, Annie and Dr. Guiragos Minassian and children

Suzy and Dr. Andre Atoian and children, Vincent and Adrian

Grace and David Dadoyan and children, Kyle and Bruce

And all relatives and friends,

Memorial lunch will follow at Holy Martyrs Church “Dickranian” Hall, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.