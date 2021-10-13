Sossy Khacikian

SOSSIE KHATCHIKIAN

Sossie Khatchikian, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, after a long illness.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Monday, October 25, 2:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Rita and Johnny Dabbaghian and children

Son, Ara and Silva Khatchikian and daughters

Son, Raffi Khatchikian and children

Sister, Shake Ohanessian and children

Sister-inlaw, Anahis Ohanian and children

Sister, Serpoug and Jirair Sarkissian and children

Saro and Maral Khatchikian and children

Taline and Joseph Ibrahim and children (Lebanon)

Cousin, Susan and Jirair Seraydarian and children (Canada)

Alice Runge

Aharonian, Manoyan and Manoukian families (Canada and Armenia)

And the entire Dabbaghian, Ghazarian, Adourian, Chahinian, Koutoujian, Titoyan, Touzjian, Kherlopian, Harmandarian, Karabiberjian, and Momjian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Armenian Businessman Coalition ( AABC) for the following institutions in Lebanon: Armenian nursing home, Bird’s Nest, and needy families.