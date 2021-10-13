SOSSIE KHATCHIKIAN
Sossie Khatchikian, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, after a long illness.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Monday, October 25, 2:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Rita and Johnny Dabbaghian and children
Son, Ara and Silva Khatchikian and daughters
Son, Raffi Khatchikian and children
Sister, Shake Ohanessian and children
Sister-inlaw, Anahis Ohanian and children
Sister, Serpoug and Jirair Sarkissian and children
Saro and Maral Khatchikian and children
Taline and Joseph Ibrahim and children (Lebanon)
Cousin, Susan and Jirair Seraydarian and children (Canada)
Alice Runge
Aharonian, Manoyan and Manoukian families (Canada and Armenia)
And the entire Dabbaghian, Ghazarian, Adourian, Chahinian, Koutoujian, Titoyan, Touzjian, Kherlopian, Harmandarian, Karabiberjian, and Momjian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Armenian Businessman Coalition (AABC) for the following institutions in Lebanon: Armenian nursing home, Bird’s Nest, and needy families.
