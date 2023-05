Sossy Bedossian

SOSSY BEDROSSIAN

Born on December 18, 1958, Zahle Lebanon

Sossy Bedrossian, beloved daughter, sister, and relative, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m., at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068;

She is survived by her:

Mother, Ashkhen Bedrossian

Sister, Dita and Vahan Boulgourjian and children, Alique and Elda

Sister, Aida and Anto Kamarian and children, Khajag and Patil

Uncle, Alex and Ani Berberian (Kuwait)

Cousin, Hagop and Maya Berberian and children, Alik and Alex

Cousin, Gilda and Avedis Iyjian and children (Kuwait)

Cousin, Houry and Mgo Berberian and children (Kuwait)

Cousin, Koko Bardakjian and children

Cousin, Rita Bardakjian and daughter, Angelica

Cousin, Norma Bardakjian

Cousin, Jacko and Sako Khederlarian

Cousin, Yessayi and Silva Emrazian and children (Kuwait)

Cousins, Margo and Maro Sepetjian (Lebanon)

And all Bedrossian, Boulgourjian, Kamarian, Berberian, Arzoumanian, and Sepetjian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church.