Suhail Aslan

SUHAIL ASLAN

Born on August 13, 1938, Baghdad, Iraq

Suhail Aslan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cathedral, located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, CA 90640. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, located at 204 N. Evergreen Ave., Los Angeles, CA 9033.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Azadouhie (Keghinian) Aslan

Son, Shant and Diana Aslan

Son, Leon and Anahid Aslan

Daughter, Rita Aslan

Grandchildren, Zabella and Alexander Aslan

Sister-in-law, Haigoush (Keghinian) Kohler

Aunt, Jackline and Adel Ghazale and family (Oregon)

Masdik Keghinian and family

Nevrik Chailarian and family

In-law, Sona (Vartoumian) Arakelian and family

And all Grigorian and Jivelegian families and friends.