SUHAIL ASLAN
Born on August 13, 1938, Baghdad, Iraq
Suhail Aslan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cathedral, located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, CA 90640. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, located at 204 N. Evergreen Ave., Los Angeles, CA 9033.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Azadouhie (Keghinian) Aslan
Son, Shant and Diana Aslan
Son, Leon and Anahid Aslan
Daughter, Rita Aslan
Grandchildren, Zabella and Alexander Aslan
Sister-in-law, Haigoush (Keghinian) Kohler
Aunt, Jackline and Adel Ghazale and family (Oregon)
Masdik Keghinian and family
Nevrik Chailarian and family
In-law, Sona (Vartoumian) Arakelian and family
And all Grigorian and Jivelegian families and friends.