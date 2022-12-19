SUZIE BALIAN
Born on August 15, 1949, Habania, Iraq
Suzie Balian, beloved mother, grandmother, niece, sister-in-law, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, December 28 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Aram Balian
Son, Karen and Nicole Balian and children, Michael and Emily
Son, Massis Balian
Uncle, Ardavazt and Anahid Babayan and children
Aunt, Paylouhi Garabedian
Aunt, Zevart Babayan
Aunt, Aydzem Markarian
Aunt, Anoush and Norayr Avakian
Cousins, Rima and Garo Mardirossian and children
Nayiri and Leon Makasjian and daughter
Sister-in-law, Haigouhi Seropian and son, Raffi
Sister-in-law, Jackline Boyajian
Sima and Vahik Hartoonian and children
Rina and Arthur Charchian and children
And the entire Balian, Nazarian, Babayan, Markarian, Avakian, Mardirossian, Makasjian, Seropian, Boyajian, Hartoonian, and Charchian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society’s Hollywood Mayr Chapter.