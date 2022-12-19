Suzie Balian

Born on August 15, 1949, Habania, Iraq

Suzie Balian, beloved mother, grandmother, niece, sister-in-law, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, December 28 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Aram Balian

Son, Karen and Nicole Balian and children, Michael and Emily

Son, Massis Balian

Uncle, Ardavazt and Anahid Babayan and children

Aunt, Paylouhi Garabedian

Aunt, Zevart Babayan

Aunt, Aydzem Markarian

Aunt, Anoush and Norayr Avakian

Cousins, Rima and Garo Mardirossian and children

Nayiri and Leon Makasjian and daughter

Sister-in-law, Haigouhi Seropian and son, Raffi

Sister-in-law, Jackline Boyajian

Sima and Vahik Hartoonian and children

Rina and Arthur Charchian and children

And the entire Balian, Nazarian, Babayan, Markarian, Avakian, Mardirossian, Makasjian, Seropian, Boyajian, Hartoonian, and Charchian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society’s Hollywood Mayr Chapter.