TAMAR BORUGIAN
Born on August 16, 1955
Tamar Borugian, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
The church service will be held on Tuesday, January 25 at 12 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino CA 91316.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held 1:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., at Ascending Dawn section.
She is survived by her:
Husband, John Borugian
Daughter, Gina Ostermann
Son-in-law, Philip Ostermann
Son, Paul Borugian
Daughter-in-law, Michelle Borugian
Grandchildren, Chloe and Luc Ostermann
Granddaughter, Liv Borugian
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino CA, 91316-2459.
