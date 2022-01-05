Tamar Borugian

Born on August 16, 1955

Tamar Borugian, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

The church service will be held on Tuesday, January 25 at 12 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino CA 91316.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held 1:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., at Ascending Dawn section.

She is survived by her:

Husband, John Borugian

Daughter, Gina Ostermann

Son-in-law, Philip Ostermann

Son, Paul Borugian

Daughter-in-law, Michelle Borugian

Grandchildren, Chloe and Luc Ostermann

Granddaughter, Liv Borugian

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino CA, 91316-2459.