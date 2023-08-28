TEVAN ABRAHAMIAN

Born on January 22, 1930, Iran

Tevan Abrahamian, beloved father, grandfather and relative, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Funeral services followed by internment will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90067.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Henriet Abrahamian

Son, Henrik Abrahamian

Daughter, Armine Abrahamian

Grandson. Arua Abnousian

And all Abrahamian, Parsamian, Markarian, Boghosian and Der-Sarkissian families, relatives and friends.

A memorial reception will follow at Shiraz restaurant, located at 211 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15099 Mission Hills Rd., Mission Hills), or ACF Central WUSA, 13820 Saticoy St., Panorama City, CA 91402.