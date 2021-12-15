Tevan Bavlik Gevorkian

TEVAN BAVLIK GEVORKIAN

Born on March 1, 2002

Tevan Bavlik Gevorkian, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, relative and friend, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The viewing will take place on Sunday, December 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, December 28, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Parents, Arick and Anita Gevorkian

Sister, Taline Gevorkian

Grandmother, Georgette (Ohanian) Gevorkian

Grandmother, Nora Assatourians

Uncle, Armen and Jenifer Gevorkian and children, Shelby and Shane

Aunt, Marina and Vazgen Mazanians and children, Alex and Amanda

And the entire Gevorkian, Assatourians, Mazanians, Baghdassarian, Sarkissian, Avanessian, Ohanian, Salmassian, Baghdaserians, Homenetmen, and AYF families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter Baghdasarian-Shahinian Hall, located at 3347 N. San Fernando Rd., Glendale, CA 90065.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glendale Ararat Chapter, In memory of Tevan Gevorkian, (checks payable to Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter) or Venmo @Ararat-Chapter (Tevan Gevorkian).