TEVAN BAVLIK GEVORKIAN
Born on March 1, 2002
Tevan Bavlik Gevorkian, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, relative and friend, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
The viewing will take place on Sunday, December 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, December 28, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Parents, Arick and Anita Gevorkian
Sister, Taline Gevorkian
Grandmother, Georgette (Ohanian) Gevorkian
Grandmother, Nora Assatourians
Uncle, Armen and Jenifer Gevorkian and children, Shelby and Shane
Aunt, Marina and Vazgen Mazanians and children, Alex and Amanda
And the entire Gevorkian, Assatourians, Mazanians, Baghdassarian, Sarkissian, Avanessian, Ohanian, Salmassian, Baghdaserians, Homenetmen, and AYF families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter Baghdasarian-Shahinian Hall, located at 3347 N. San Fernando Rd., Glendale, CA 90065.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glendale Ararat Chapter, In memory of Tevan Gevorkian, (checks payable to Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter) or Venmo @Ararat-Chapter (Tevan Gevorkian).
