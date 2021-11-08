Therese Baghdoyan

THERESE (COLOMBOSSIAN) BAGHDOYAN

Born in 1935, Lebanon

Therese Baghdoyan, beloved mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, and relative, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, November 15, 9:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Aida and Caspar Alvandian and children, Christopher and Lorig

Son, Ara and Silva Baghdoyan and children, Anayis and Sophie

Son, Arman and Armine Baghdoyan and children, Vahe and Ani

And the entire Baghdoyan, Colombossian, Alvandian, Mouradian, Najarian, Geovlekjian, Apelian, and Searls families, relatives, and friends.