THOMAS KAZANJIAN

Born on February 20, 1930, Raqqa, Syria

Thomas Kazanjian, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m., at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd. in Pasadena, CA. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Son, Vartan Kazanjian and Suzan Kazanchian

Son, Kevork Kazanjian and Datevik Yeghiazarian and daughters, Zarouhi and Lousin

Son, Boghos Kazanjian

Nephew, Raffi and Shantouhi Kazanjian and daughter, Zepure

And all relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at the Pasadena Jivalagian Armenian Center, located at 2242 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107.