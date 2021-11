Toros Zerounian

Born on February 29, 1936, Aleppo, Syria

Toros Zerounian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. Interment will follow at Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery, located at 2400 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena, CA 91001.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Mariette Zerounian

Daughter, Dr. Lena and Shahe Assadourian and children, Lorents and Larisa

Daughter, Nora and Tomik Kasparian and children, Aren, Keghon and Daron

Daughter, Souzi and Miro Khanzadian and children, Hrag, Garni and Haig

Daughter, Maria and Carl Bardakian and children, Alique and Arev

And the entire Vartabedian, Kechichian, Keshishian, Zerounian, Alafian, Kulahian, Assadourian, Kasparian, Khanzadian, Bardakian, Shohmelian, and Kamayan families, relatives, and friends.