TZOLAG HOVSEPIAN
Born on February 18, 1918, Iraq
Tzolag Hovsepian, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, relative and “Tashnagsagan Unger” passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 28 at 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park in North Hollywood, located at 10621 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606.
He is survived by his:
Son and daughter-in-law, Viken and Lucie Hovsepian
Son, Sarmen Hovsepian
Sister in-law, Anahid Sultanian
Nephew and wife, Vahe and Eglantine Hovsepian and family
Granddaughter and husband, Annette Hovsepian and Manouel Tavitian and family
Granddaughter and husband, Nicole Hovsepian and Armen Dembekjian and family
Great Grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Tavitan
Great Grandchildren, Alex and Nick Dembekjian
Dr. Emmanuel and Martha Harton and family
Cousins, Dr. Mary Harton and Lisa Harton
The Jacob family
Dembekjian and Tavitian families
And the entire relatives and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez Newspaper (checks payable to Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029).