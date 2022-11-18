Tzolag Hovsepian

TZOLAG HOVSEPIAN

Born on February 18, 1918, Iraq

Tzolag Hovsepian, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, relative and “Tashnagsagan Unger” passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 28 at 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park in North Hollywood, located at 10621 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606.

He is survived by his:

Son and daughter-in-law, Viken and Lucie Hovsepian

Son, Sarmen Hovsepian

Sister in-law, Anahid Sultanian

Nephew and wife, Vahe and Eglantine Hovsepian and family

Granddaughter and husband, Annette Hovsepian and Manouel Tavitian and family

Granddaughter and husband, Nicole Hovsepian and Armen Dembekjian and family

Great Grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Tavitan

Great Grandchildren, Alex and Nick Dembekjian

Dr. Emmanuel and Martha Harton and family

Cousins, Dr. Mary Harton and Lisa Harton

The Jacob family

Dembekjian and Tavitian families

And the entire relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez Newspaper (checks payable to Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029).