Vache Simonyan

VACHE SIMONYAN

Born August 5, 1947, Baghdad, Iraq

Vache Simonyan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 4 at 11 a.m., at Holy Marty’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Yester Simonyan

Son, Garen and Michaela Simonyan and son, Zareh

Daughter, Taleen and Razmig Chahmelikian and children, Sarel and Antranig

Sister, Alice Tatusian

And the entire relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.