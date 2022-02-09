VAGARSHAK VARDANYAN
Born on February 16, 1935, Thessaloniki, Greece
Vagarsahk Vardanyan, beloved husband, father, brother and relative, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Elizabeth Vardanyan
Son, Arthur Vardanyan
Brother, Babken Vardanian and Family
And the entire Manchikyan and Basdrmadjyan families, relatives, and friends.
