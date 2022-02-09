Vagarshak Vardanyan

VAGARSHAK VARDANYAN

Born on February 16, 1935, Thessaloniki, Greece

Vagarsahk Vardanyan, beloved husband, father, brother and relative, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Elizabeth Vardanyan

Son, Arthur Vardanyan

Brother, Babken Vardanian and Family

And the entire Manchikyan and Basdrmadjyan families, relatives, and friends.