VAHAN DEMIRJIAN

Born on February 12, 1925

Vahan Demirjian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, March 2 at 9 a.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Ani Sardarian and children

Son, Mike and Elo Demirjian and children

Daughter, Lena and Hrair Karagueuzian and children

Sister, Alice Abajian and children

Relative, Priest Ardag and Sossy Demirjian and children

And the entire Demirjian, Abajian, Kazanjian, Karagueuzian, Babayan, Arakelian, Derderian, Sarkissian, Mahserejian, Toroyan, Topalian, and Yaghjian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Stand with Lebanon, Humanitarian Relief Project.