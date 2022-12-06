Vahe Kradjian

VAHE KRADJIAN

Born on October 30, 1929, Beirut, Lebanon

Vahe Kradjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and relative, who passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 16 at 1 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Georgette Kradjian

Son, Khachig Kradjian and children, James and Daniel

Daughter, Vera and Haig Kambourian and son, Vahe

Daughter, Betty and Harout Momjian and children, Alique and Armen

Brother-in-law, Assadour and Anahid Kouyoumjian and children

Brother-in-law, Kevork Ourfalian and children

Sister-in-law, Maro and Elias Nasr and children

Sister-in-law, Lisa Kradjian and children

Sister-in-law, Sona Kradjian and children

And the entire Kradjian, Bolian, Kouyoumjian, Ourfalian, Dekermenjian, Nasr, Kambourian, and Momjian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.