VAHEH “VAHIK” KHACHATOURIAN
Born on March 31, 1930, Iran
Vaheh ‘Vahik’ Khachatourian, beloved father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Funeral services will be private.
He is survived by his:
Son, Zareh Khachatourian and Dr. Arpi Chalian and daughters, Siran and Gayané
Son, Ara Khachatourian
Brother, Vachik and Lucy Khachatourian (Boston)
Nephew, Armen and Bella Khachatourian and daughters, Nairi and Ani
Niece, Rouzan and Dr. Sevak Abrahamian and children, Emin and Maral
In-laws, Anahit Maroukhian and family (Armenia and Greece)
In-laws, Zareh and Annie Chalian and family
And the entire Khachatourian, Ter-Sarkissian, Maroukhian, Ertsenian, Chalian, Aghazarian, Babayan and Shahverdian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez Newspaper (Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029) or ANCA Western Region (104 N. Belmont Ave., Suite 200, Glendale, CA 91206).
