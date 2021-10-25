Vaheh “Vahik” Khachatourian

Born on March 31, 1930, Iran

Vaheh ‘Vahik’ Khachatourian, beloved father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Funeral services will be private.

He is survived by his:

Son, Zareh Khachatourian and Dr. Arpi Chalian and daughters, Siran and Gayané

Son, Ara Khachatourian

Brother, Vachik and Lucy Khachatourian (Boston)

Nephew, Armen and Bella Khachatourian and daughters, Nairi and Ani

Niece, Rouzan and Dr. Sevak Abrahamian and children, Emin and Maral

In-laws, Anahit Maroukhian and family (Armenia and Greece)

In-laws, Zareh and Annie Chalian and family

And the entire Khachatourian, Ter-Sarkissian, Maroukhian, Ertsenian, Chalian, Aghazarian, Babayan and Shahverdian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez Newspaper (Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029) or ANCA Western Region (104 N. Belmont Ave., Suite 200, Glendale, CA 91206).