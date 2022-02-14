Vahram Vartabetian

VAHRAM VARTABETIAN

Born on January 10 1937, Lebanon

Vahram Vartabetian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, due to heart failure.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Janet S. Vartabetian

Daughter, Arsho and Harout Arslanian and children, Kevork, Tsoler and Ara

Daughter, Ani Vartabetian and son, Nareg

Daughter, Hasmig and Vahe Kadian and children, Tsolin and Alek

Son, Vartan and Shaghig Vartabetian and children, Sareen, Hrag and Vahram

And the entire Sultanian, Ashekian, Haytayan, and Lalikian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Naregatsi Art Institute (Checks payable to Naregatsi, in memory of Vahram Vartabetian, located at 505 W. Wilson Ave., Glendale, CA 91203).