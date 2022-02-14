VAHRAM VARTABETIAN
Born on January 10 1937, Lebanon
Vahram Vartabetian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, due to heart failure.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Janet S. Vartabetian
Daughter, Arsho and Harout Arslanian and children, Kevork, Tsoler and Ara
Daughter, Ani Vartabetian and son, Nareg
Daughter, Hasmig and Vahe Kadian and children, Tsolin and Alek
Son, Vartan and Shaghig Vartabetian and children, Sareen, Hrag and Vahram
And the entire Sultanian, Ashekian, Haytayan, and Lalikian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Naregatsi Art Institute (Checks payable to Naregatsi, in memory of Vahram Vartabetian, located at 505 W. Wilson Ave., Glendale, CA 91203).
