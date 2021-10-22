VARANT SOSSIKIAN
Born on June 22, 1940, Basra, Iraq
Varant Sossikian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Vehanoush (Babaian) Sossikian
Son, Masis and Beverly Sossikian and daughter
Daughter, Lucy and Arees Garabed and children
Son, Astor Sossikian
Brother, Vartkes Sossikian and children
Sister, Vanouhi and Sevag Ohanessian and children
Brother, Michael and Arda Sosikian and children
Sister, Silva Sossikian
And the entire Sossikian, Babaian, Garabed, Ugalde, Boghossian, Karimian, and Sarkissian families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Anoush Banquet Hall, located at 1320 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91201.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Aghpalian, Burbank.
Leave a Reply