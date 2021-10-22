Varant Sossikian

VARANT SOSSIKIAN

Born on June 22, 1940, Basra, Iraq

Varant Sossikian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Vehanoush (Babaian) Sossikian

Son, Masis and Beverly Sossikian and daughter

Daughter, Lucy and Arees Garabed and children

Son, Astor Sossikian

Brother, Vartkes Sossikian and children

Sister, Vanouhi and Sevag Ohanessian and children

Brother, Michael and Arda Sosikian and children

Sister, Silva Sossikian

And the entire Sossikian, Babaian, Garabed, Ugalde, Boghossian, Karimian, and Sarkissian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Anoush Banquet Hall, located at 1320 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91201.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Aghpalian, Burbank.