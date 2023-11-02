VARTAN FUNDUKIAN
Vartan Fundukian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, CA 90640.
He is survived by his:
Wife of 62 years, Sona Fundukian
Daughter, Dr. Katherine Fundukian Thorossian
Daughter, Alice Fundukian Anmahouni and husband Viken
Son, Aram Fundukian
Grandson, Varant Anmahouni, Esq.
Granddaughter, Dvin Anmahouni and fiancé Sarkis Tashjian
Susie Vahramian and family
Arsen and Gina Malkasian and family
Robert and Debbie Oganesian and family
Henry and Louise Oganesian and family
Zav and Carol Ann Malkasian and family
Elizabeth Malkasian and family
Razmig Madenlian
Garo Madenlian and family
Shushan and Ivica Zupic and family
Silva Minassian
Sonia MInassian and famil
Paul Minassian
And all relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society, Nairy Chapter; the Armenian Mesrobian School; and the Armenian National Committee of America.