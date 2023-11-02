Vartan Fundukian

VARTAN FUNDUKIAN

Vartan Fundukian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, CA 90640.

He is survived by his:

Wife of 62 years, Sona Fundukian

Daughter, Dr. Katherine Fundukian Thorossian

Daughter, Alice Fundukian Anmahouni and husband Viken

Son, Aram Fundukian

Grandson, Varant Anmahouni, Esq.

Granddaughter, Dvin Anmahouni and fiancé Sarkis Tashjian

Susie Vahramian and family

Arsen and Gina Malkasian and family

Robert and Debbie Oganesian and family

Henry and Louise Oganesian and family

Zav and Carol Ann Malkasian and family

Elizabeth Malkasian and family

Razmig Madenlian

Garo Madenlian and family

Shushan and Ivica Zupic and family

Silva Minassian

Sonia MInassian and famil

Paul Minassian

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society, Nairy Chapter; the Armenian Mesrobian School; and the Armenian National Committee of America.