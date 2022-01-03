Vartan Thomasian

VARTAN THOMASIAN

Born on January 13, 1933, Iraq

Vartan Thomasian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away on Saturday, December 25th, 2021.

Church services will be held on Wednesday, January 12th at 5 p.m. at the Old North Church, Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Funeral procession and graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 13th at 10:15 a.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park

He is survived by his:

Wife, Vrejouhi Thomasian

Daughter, Nairi and Nishan Bostanian

Son, Gayzak and Diane Thomasian

Son, Vahagn and Baydsar Thomasian

Grandchildren, Nareg and Deena Bostanian

Garen and Sosi Bostanian

Marissa Thomasian

Mark Thomasian

Soseh Thomasian

Sister, Vartouhi Sahakian and children

Brother, Vartkes and Armenouhi Tomassian and son

Sister-in-law, Lilik Thomasian and children (Holland)

Sister-in-law, Nounik Thomasian and children (Holland)

Uncle’s wife, Noyem Avoyan and children

In-laws, Hermine Bostanian and children

In-laws, Zaven and Alis Chalikian and daughter

In-laws, Sarkissian and Mardirosian families

And the entire Thomasian, Bostanian, Chalikian, Avoyan, Azizian, Sahakian, Tejoian, Khachadourian, Awwad, Mardirosian, Nakashian, Ajemian, Najjarian, Babaian, Shahinian, Papazian, Sarkissian, Tavitian, Barikian, Kaprielian, Misserlian, Shahverdian, and Maraslian families, relatives, and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society, or the ARS Ashan and Aknapert Soseh Kindergarten Project.