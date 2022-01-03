VARTAN THOMASIAN
Born on January 13, 1933, Iraq
Vartan Thomasian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away on Saturday, December 25th, 2021.
Church services will be held on Wednesday, January 12th at 5 p.m. at the Old North Church, Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Funeral procession and graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 13th at 10:15 a.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park
He is survived by his:
Wife, Vrejouhi Thomasian
Daughter, Nairi and Nishan Bostanian
Son, Gayzak and Diane Thomasian
Son, Vahagn and Baydsar Thomasian
Grandchildren, Nareg and Deena Bostanian
Garen and Sosi Bostanian
Marissa Thomasian
Mark Thomasian
Soseh Thomasian
Sister, Vartouhi Sahakian and children
Brother, Vartkes and Armenouhi Tomassian and son
Sister-in-law, Lilik Thomasian and children (Holland)
Sister-in-law, Nounik Thomasian and children (Holland)
Uncle’s wife, Noyem Avoyan and children
In-laws, Hermine Bostanian and children
In-laws, Zaven and Alis Chalikian and daughter
In-laws, Sarkissian and Mardirosian families
And the entire Thomasian, Bostanian, Chalikian, Avoyan, Azizian, Sahakian, Tejoian, Khachadourian, Awwad, Mardirosian, Nakashian, Ajemian, Najjarian, Babaian, Shahinian, Papazian, Sarkissian, Tavitian, Barikian, Kaprielian, Misserlian, Shahverdian, and Maraslian families, relatives, and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society, or the ARS Ashan and Aknapert Soseh Kindergarten Project.
