Vartan Yaghsezian

VARTAN YAGHSEZIAN

Born on June 18, 1938, Aleppo, Syria

Vartan Yaghsezian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, March 17 at 12 p.m., at Old North Church Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He was born to parents Adour and Aghavni Yaghsezian. In 1984, Vartan and his family moved to Los Angeles, where he continued to pursue a successful optical business. Vartan was an accomplished entrepreneur, who spoke several languages. His greatest joy came from spending time with his four grandchildren. Vartan’s philanthropy and charitable work reached many around the world. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Katia Yaghsezian

Daughter, Caline and Ara Kanbarian

Daughter, Vania and Mike Shanley

Grandchildren, Colette Kanbarian, Mateo Kanbarian, Kevin Shanley, Owen

Shanley

Sister, Vartoug Mardirian

And the entire Yaghsezian, Kanbarian, Shanley, Hamalian, Mardirian, Boyajian, Norashkarian, Jebejian, Nersoyan, and Varteressian families, relatives, and friends.

Predeceased:

Brother, Harout & Anahid Yaghsezian

Sister, Zarouhi & Hagop Hamalian

Brother in law, Mike Mardirian

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian Scholarship Fund (located at 6844 Oakdale Ave., Canoga Park, CA 91306).