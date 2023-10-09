Vartivar Badoyan

VARTIVAR BADOYAN

Born in 1932

Vartivar Badoyan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, October 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Seta Badoyan

Son, Sebouh and Judy Badoyan and children, Nicolette, Krisdapor and Devin

Son, Raffi and Yeran Badoyan and children, Sosse and Razmig

Son, Khajag and Maral Badoyan and children, Alex and Chloe

Nieces and nephews, Sona Badoyan and children

Ani Badoyan and children

Father Artsakh Badoyan and family

Brother’s daughter-in-law, Sona Badoyan and children (Lebanon)

Nieces and nephew, Silva and Vartan Jinbashian and children

Suzy Kevorkian and children

Hrayr Kevorkian and children

And all Demirjian, Katoromian, Kalajian, Korpal, Nahabedian, and Salbazian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez newspaper (make checks payable to Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029).