VARTIVAR BADOYAN
Born in 1932
Vartivar Badoyan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, October 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Seta Badoyan
Son, Sebouh and Judy Badoyan and children, Nicolette, Krisdapor and Devin
Son, Raffi and Yeran Badoyan and children, Sosse and Razmig
Son, Khajag and Maral Badoyan and children, Alex and Chloe
Nieces and nephews, Sona Badoyan and children
Ani Badoyan and children
Father Artsakh Badoyan and family
Brother’s daughter-in-law, Sona Badoyan and children (Lebanon)
Nieces and nephew, Silva and Vartan Jinbashian and children
Suzy Kevorkian and children
Hrayr Kevorkian and children
And all Demirjian, Katoromian, Kalajian, Korpal, Nahabedian, and Salbazian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez newspaper (make checks payable to Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029).