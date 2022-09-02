Vartkes Kassabian

VARTKES KASSABIAN

Born on April 12, 1935, Qamishli, Syria

Vartkes Kassabian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the comfort of his home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 8t at 2:30 p.m. at the Old North Church (Red Church), Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Son, Garo Kassabian and children, Alessandro and Allegra

Son, Dikran and Andrea Kassabian and children, Christopher, Lisa and Mark

Son, Gerard and Alin Kassabian and children, Lucine and Katerina.

Brother, Ohannes and Madlin Kassabian and family

Brother, Zohrab and Sonia Kassabian and family

Sister, Zabel Ekmekjian and family

Brother, Antranik and Houry Kassabian and family

Brother-in-law, Garo and Mayda Keledjian and family

Sister-in-law, Emma Khatchadourian and family (Syria)

Sister-in-law, Zovinar and Gregoire Dukmajian and family

Brother-in-law, Diran and Sosy Keledjian and family

Sister-in-law, Vicky and Mgo Turbendian and family

And the entire Kassabian, Keledjian, Dukmajian, Turbendian, Lais, Ajamian, Sucu, and Karageuzian families, relatives, and friends.

A memorial luncheon will take place following the funeral services at Terrace Restaurant, located at 17239 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91316.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Vartkes and Lucine Kassabian Scholarship Fund,” established in his memory, at Holy Martyrs Cabayan Elementary and Ferrahian High School (checks payable to Holy Martyrs, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316).