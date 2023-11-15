VARTOUHIE (VARTO) DANIELIAN
Born on November 25, 1936, Beirut, Lebanon
Vartouhie Danielian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 21 at 12 p.m. at the Pacific Crest Cemetery in Redondo Beach, CA.
She is survived by:
Daughter, Margaret (Maggie) Serkoshian
Son, Kevork and Jannette Danielian
Daughter, Seta Danielian
Son-in-law, Sean Mehranbod
Granddaughter, Lisa and Sevag Manuelian, and children, Kareen and Shaunt
Grandson, Sebouh Serkoshian and Ruth Portillo-Serkoshian, and children, Sebastian, Julian, and Adrian
Granddaughter, Christina Mehranbod-Bedros and Haig Bedros
Granddaughter, Claudia-Rose Mehranbod
Sister, Siroun Mahlebjian and family (Lebanon)
Sister, Maro Khshderian and family (Canada and Iraq)
Brother, Sarkis and Sonig Yacoubian, and family (Australia)
Brother, Mike and Lucy Yacoubian, and family (Lebanon)
And all Danielian, Yacoubian, Serkoshian, Mehranbod, Manuelian, Portillo, Bedros Mahlebjian, Khshderian, Abou Karam, Armen, Milo, Polifroni, El Khoury, and Margarossian families, relatives, and friends.