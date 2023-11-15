Vartouhie Danielian

VARTOUHIE (VARTO) DANIELIAN

Born on November 25, 1936, Beirut, Lebanon

Vartouhie Danielian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 21 at 12 p.m. at the Pacific Crest Cemetery in Redondo Beach, CA.

She is survived by:

Daughter, Margaret (Maggie) Serkoshian

Son, Kevork and Jannette Danielian

Daughter, Seta Danielian

Son-in-law, Sean Mehranbod

Granddaughter, Lisa and Sevag Manuelian, and children, Kareen and Shaunt

Grandson, Sebouh Serkoshian and Ruth Portillo-Serkoshian, and children, Sebastian, Julian, and Adrian

Granddaughter, Christina Mehranbod-Bedros and Haig Bedros

Granddaughter, Claudia-Rose Mehranbod

Sister, Siroun Mahlebjian and family (Lebanon)

Sister, Maro Khshderian and family (Canada and Iraq)

Brother, Sarkis and Sonig Yacoubian, and family (Australia)

Brother, Mike and Lucy Yacoubian, and family (Lebanon)

And all Danielian, Yacoubian, Serkoshian, Mehranbod, Manuelian, Portillo, Bedros Mahlebjian, Khshderian, Abou Karam, Armen, Milo, Polifroni, El Khoury, and Margarossian families, relatives, and friends.