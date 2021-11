Zareh M. Markarian

ZAREH M. MARKARIAN

Born on August 16, 1944, Lebanon

Zareh M. Markarian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Seta Markarian

Daughter, Sylvie and Hovannes Chatikachian and children, Aram, Raffi and Jano

Daughter, Leeza and Shant Yeghikian and children, Aryn and Vaun

Sister, Lena and Avedis Badjaksezian

Niece, Sossi Badjaksezian and daughter

Nephew, Koko and Liz Badjaksezian and children

Sister-in-law, Sona Markarian and daughter, Taleen Markarian

Niece, Maral and Tro Khayalian and children

Niece, Sylva and Avo Oughourlian and children

Brother-in-law, Sarkis and Ani Khatcherian and family (Florida)

Sister-in-law, Pauline Nakashian and family (Boston)

Sister-in-law, Melanie Kalandjian and family (Florida)

Sister-in-law, Heidi and David Shamlian and family (Boston)

Brother-in-law, Garo Khatcherian and family (Florida)

In-laws, Harout and Lucine Yeghikian

Vahan and Christine Chatekachian and children

Sebouh and Selineh Yeghikian and children

And the entire Markarian, Badjaksezian, Chatikachian, Yeghikian, Sarkissian, Khayalian, Oughourlian, Marfazelian, Injeyan, Maronian, Badalian, Bairamian, Dervishian, Derderian, Hovsepian, Pamboukian, Jamkojian, Apanian, Hagopian, Guiragossian, Demirjian, Chorbajian, Khatcherian, Nakashian, Kalandjian, Shamlian, Khanjian, Akoghlanian, Jermakian, Bilanian, Hekimian, Bedikian, Korkodian, Makijan families, relatives, and friends.

A memorial lunch will follow at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church Hall, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church.