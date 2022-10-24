ZAVEN BANDARIAN
Born on December 28, 1932, Abadan, Iran
Zaven Bandarian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, November 7 at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Alice Bandarian
Son, Zareh Bandarian
Son, Armen Bandarian and children, Adelina and Emily
Son, Raffi Bandarian and Lorna Bandarian and children, Charlotte and David
Sister, Lorrick Hairpatian and family
Nephew, Albert Hairapetian and family
Nephew, Victor Hairapetian and family
Sister-in-law, Dikranouhi Bandarian
Nephew, Vahe Bandarian
Niece, Melineh Bandarian and family
Sister-in-law, Rima Bandarian and family
Nephew, George Bandarian and family
And the entire relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian General Benevolent Union, 2495 E. Mountain st., Pasadena, CA 91104.