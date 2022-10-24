Zaven Bandarian

ZAVEN BANDARIAN

Born on December 28, 1932, Abadan, Iran

Zaven Bandarian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, November 7 at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Alice Bandarian

Son, Zareh Bandarian

Son, Armen Bandarian and children, Adelina and Emily

Son, Raffi Bandarian and Lorna Bandarian and children, Charlotte and David

Sister, Lorrick Hairpatian and family

Nephew, Albert Hairapetian and family

Nephew, Victor Hairapetian and family

Sister-in-law, Dikranouhi Bandarian

Nephew, Vahe Bandarian

Niece, Melineh Bandarian and family

Sister-in-law, Rima Bandarian and family

Nephew, George Bandarian and family

And the entire relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian General Benevolent Union, 2495 E. Mountain st., Pasadena, CA 91104.