Zaven Chalikian

ZAVEN CHALIKIAN

Born on September 15, 1937, Damascus, Syria

Zaven Chalikian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 3 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Chapel, located at 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, 90601. Interment will follow at The Gardens; Gate: 1, Section: 11.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Alis Chalikian

Daughter, Baydsar and Vahagn Thomasian

Daughter, Anahid Chalikian

Grandchild, Soseh Thomasian

In-law, Vrejouhi Thomasian and children

In-laws, Babadjanian, Sanosyan, Bekiarian, Ter Martirosyan families

And all Chalikian, Galstian, Magdesyan, Navarro, Ter-Zakarian, Bostanian, and Tomassian families, relatives, and friends.

A memorial reception will follow at Toumanjian Hall, adjacent to Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, 90640.