ZAVEN CHALIKIAN
Born on September 15, 1937, Damascus, Syria
Zaven Chalikian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 3 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Chapel, located at 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, 90601. Interment will follow at The Gardens; Gate: 1, Section: 11.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Alis Chalikian
Daughter, Baydsar and Vahagn Thomasian
Daughter, Anahid Chalikian
Grandchild, Soseh Thomasian
In-law, Vrejouhi Thomasian and children
In-laws, Babadjanian, Sanosyan, Bekiarian, Ter Martirosyan families
And all Chalikian, Galstian, Magdesyan, Navarro, Ter-Zakarian, Bostanian, and Tomassian families, relatives, and friends.
A memorial reception will follow at Toumanjian Hall, adjacent to Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, 90640.