ZHENIK HAIRAPETIAN
Born on April 24, 1932, Ardabil, Iran
Zhenik Hairapetian, beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and relative, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Glendale, California.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 15, 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.
She is survived by her:
Son, Armond and Elena Hairapetian
Son, Allen Hairapetian
Granddaughter Lara Hairapetian
Grandson Alex Hairapetian
And the entire relatives and friends.
