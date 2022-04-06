Zhenik Hairapetian

ZHENIK HAIRAPETIAN

Born on April 24, 1932, Ardabil, Iran

Zhenik Hairapetian, beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and relative, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Glendale, California.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 15, 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.

She is survived by her:

Son, Armond and Elena Hairapetian

Son, Allen Hairapetian

Granddaughter Lara Hairapetian

Grandson Alex Hairapetian

And the entire relatives and friends.