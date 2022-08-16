The death toll from the massive explosion at the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan rose to 16 as emergency workers were clearing the rubble and attempting to locate missing people. Meanwhile authorities noted that there were around four metric tons of explosives on the premises when the blast occurred.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the blast, which took place at 1:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, was centered at or near depot that housed fireworks. The use, sale, storage and purchase of fireworks is not regulated in Armenia.

Among the fatalities were a child and a pregnant woman, as authorities were identifying the dead and attempting to account for the missing.

The fire at the market was completely extinguished at around 5:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday, emergency officials said, according to Azatutyun.am.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared Wednesday and Thursday official days of mourning for the victims of the blast. Similarly, the authorities in Artsakh will observe days of mourning on the same days.

On Monday, Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan all but ruled out that the explosion was a result of at terrorist act.

An investigation is still pending, but three days after the blast, no one, including the owner of the Surmalu shopping center has been questioned about the explosion.