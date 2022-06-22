Armenia’s Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the death of Armenian soldier Hrach Piliposyan, who according to reports, was killed on Saturday in Vartenis as a result of shooting by Azerbaijani soldiers.

Armenia’s National Investigative Service told News.am that an inquiry has been launched into the 19-year-old soldier’s killing. Yet, five days since the incident, the NIS also has not issued a statement.

Piliposyan, who is from Byruakan was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Commenting on Piliposyan’s killing, Russia’s foreign ministry seem to suggest that the current process to delimit and demarcate borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan will somehow stop cross-border killings.

“Regular incidents in certain border section between Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm the need for the coordinated efforts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation commission,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday when asked about Piliposyan’s killing.

She also stressed the importance of taking steps to improve border stability and security, as documented in the November 26, 2021 statement, which was signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Sochi.