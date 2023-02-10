The Government of Artsakh on Friday announced that it is launching a fundraising effort to support the Armenian community of Syria after the devastating earthquake.

“The February 6 earthquake in Syria resulted in deaths and destructions, and the local Armenian community was also significantly affected. Our compatriots living in various corners around the world are now focused on the Armenian community of Syria who are now in distress,” said a statement by the Artsakh government.

“Despite the grave conditions of the blockade, the government of Artsakh, in cooperation with the Artsakh branch of the Armenian Relief Society, decided to join the pan-Armenian relief effort by organizing a fundraising,” added the statement.

“Expressing support to our brothers and sisters in Syria, we call on our citizens living in Artsakh to actively participate in the fundraiser and give a helping hand to our compatriots affected by the natural disaster. Natural disasters, as well as man-made challenges can be overcome only through our strong national unity and sincere efforts of supporting each other,” the government of Artsakh said in the statement.

A special account has been established at ArtsakhBank, where donations may be made.

In heeding the government’s call for assistance, Artsakh parliament members and staffers made donations for Syrian-Armenian relief efforts.

A statement issued on Friday said that 1 million drams (over $2,500) was already collected for this effort.