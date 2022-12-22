Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday blamed the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh for not implementing its assumed obligations in the Lachin Blockade.

Pashinyan said at a cabinet meeting that the obligations stipulated in the November 9, 2020 agreement are not being implemented

“It turns out that the obligations stipulated under the trilateral statement, that is to monitor the Lachin Corridor, is not also being carried out by the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” Pashinyan said during a cabinet meeting on Thursady.

“Of course, this is happening as a result of the unlawful actions of Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, it doesn’t change anything because that is the key purpose of the Russian peacekeeping contingent… to not allow such illegal action to take place and specifically to protect the Lachin Corridor,” added Pashinyan.

Armenia’s National Security chief Armen Grigoryan echoed Pashinyan’s sentiments during a press briefing on Wednesday when he said a question about why Russia allegedly was not fulfilling its obligation should be addressed to Moscow.

“Through the trilateral statement the Lachin Corridor is entirely under the control of the Russian peacekeeping forces. And the Russian peacekeeping forces are the ones responsible for implementing uninterrupted movement through the corridor. And given the obligations assumed by the three states as part of the November 9 statement, it has been discussed that Russia, also must implement its obligations, to ensure uninterrupted and safe traffic,” Grigoryan said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded by saying such criticism of the Russian peacekeepers was “unacceptable.”

“I can state the opposite,” Zakharova told reporters on Thursday. “The Russian peacekeepers are implementing their mission. Actions are being taken, work is done. I would like to remind those who are unaware and who are relying on political statements that there have been numerous escalations before, there have been problems, the sides have accused one another, and it was the Russian peacekeepers that did everything to stabilize the situation, and they succeeded.”

The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also hit back, saying that the Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to ensure peace in the area.

“They are acting in line with the letter and spirit of the documents signed by the sides. Certainly we will continue the discussion of this issue with our Armenian partners and allies,” Peskov added.