Says Artsakh Must Determine its Own Fate and Yerevan Will Support that Decision

Despite the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh, which is in its 30th day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan “if the document serves Armenia’s interests.”

“If there were a document on the table that we were planning to sign that would be good news rather bad news because it would mean that we had succeeded in eventually reaching a point where we would considered that the interests of the Republic of Armenia are safeguarded. Now the objective is not only the content of the paper but the mechanism of implementing that content. We have the signed document of November 9, but the fact is it is not being implemented today,” Pashinyan told a news conference on Tuesday.

Pashinyan said that a peace treaty could be signed, but if no mechanisms for its implementation exist, then new military escalations could happen immediately after its signing. He added that real peace cannot be achieved by “begging for it.”

“We can have peace if we are be able to establish tolerant relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, by forming consensus. And to develop our relations with Iran and Georgia. This is the formula to peace. And we must definitely utilize the resources of the international community that can help us in this matter. I believe in the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey with one reason – because before doing something one must believe in it. If we do not, then why are we negotiating? Pretending to negotiate will not lead to a good place,” Pashinyan said.

The prime minister said that within this context, Armenia’s priority is ensuring the security and rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, adding that Yerevan will support any decision made by Artsakh.

Pashinyan said that an issue that had significant impact on developments was that Armenia had sidelined representatives of Nagorno Karabakh from the negotiations process and made decisions instead of them.

“No, we cannot decide instead of them. We must deal with issues of Armenia’s relations, and representatives of Nagorno Karabakh must deal with the issue of Nagorno Karabakh, and we must support them,” Pashinyan explained.

He said that the Armenian government will use its diplomatic toolkit to apply the needed pressure to open the Lachin Corridor.

“By my estimation, what is happening in the Lachin Corridor is primarily aimed at breaking the will of the people of Nagorno Karabakh—the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh from living in their own homeland. This is the most important context of the issue,” said Pashinyan.

He again said that Russia and Azerbaijan were tasked to ensure the safety of the Lachin Corridor per the November 9, 2020 agreement, adding that no where in that document does it state that Armenia is responsible for the Lachin Corridor.

“I have expressed positions regarding the Russian peacekeeping contingent in this situation. I have to draw your attention to the fact that indeed the Russian peacekeeping contingent must ensure the normal functioning of the Lachin Corridor and this is clearly stipulated in the trilateral statement,” Pashinyan added.

The prime minister also said that his government is continuing to pursue normalization of relations with Turkey and cited the recent opening of the airspace between the two countries for cargo shipments a “commendable step.”

However, he blamed Azerbaijan for hindering this process by continuously raising the issue of the so-called corridor through Armenia, which Pashinyan again opposed.