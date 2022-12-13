Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Goris-Stepanakert Highway through the Lachin Corridor continued into a second day on Tuesday as reportedly 1,110 people, 270 of them children, are stranded along the various stretches of the highway.

Artsakh’s Human Rights Gegham Stepanyan said that the people stranded on the road are facing harsh, cold winter conditions and the children are separated from their families.

A group of Azerbaijanis blockaded the Lachin Corridor—the only road connecting Armenia with Artsakh—on Monday claiming they were environments activists protesting alleged illegal transfer of toxic materials on the road. The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been holding the so-called protesters at bay to avoid the escalation of the situation.

Negotiations are underway with the Russian peacekeeping command. The stranded passengers have vowed to remain on the road until it is opened.

Stepanyan, the Artsakh Human Rights Defender, said the blocked is “yet another aspect of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide. It is being carried out consistently and systematically.”

He warned of impending shortages, especially of medial supplies, food and fuel, that could cause a humanitarian crisis if the blockade continues.

He called the attention of international human rights organizations to the fact that 120 000 people in Artsakh are currently in blockade. He stressed that Artsakh also lacks air communication with any country of the world.

“For [over] 24 hours now the basic rights of the people of Artsakh have been violated, and this is being carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities under the direct orders of President Ilham Aliyev,” Stepanyan said.

He said Azerbaijan’s “environmental agenda” is completely fake, and there is information that those blocking the road are getting instructions from Azerbaijani authorities and some even belong to the country’s special services.