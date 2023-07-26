Azerbaijan Calls Armenian Government-Approved Initiative “Provocation”

A convoy of 19 trucks carrying humanitarian aid left Yerevan for Artsakh on Jul. 26

As part of the “Food for Life” initiative, 400 tons of humanitarian assistance has reached the Armenian checkpoint in Kornidzor, in the Syunik Province, from where Russian peacekeeping forces are to transport the aid to Artsakh on Wednesday.

“We have contacted representatives of the Russian peacekeeping forces to deliver cargo to [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh with their mediation, we are waiting for an answer. This process requires understanding and patience. As soon as there is news, we will let you know,” Vardan Sargsyan, a representative of the working group on managing the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, said in an interview with 1TV, News.am reported.

The convoy of 19 trucks carrying food and other essential goods left Yerevan earlier on Wednesday.

Official Baku was quick to react to the aid transport calling it a “provocation.” According to Turan news agency, Azerbaijan’s State Border Service “called on the Armenian side to refrain from such actions aimed at provocation and serving to aggravate the situation.”

The head of the European Union’s mission in Armenia, Markus Ritter, said that he was personally in Kornidzor to monitor the developments with the aid convoy.

“Today, Head of European Union Mission in Armenia Markus Ritter together with our EUMA monitors closely follows the ongoing movement on the road leading to the entrance of the Lachin corridor from the Armenian side to get first-hand and verified information on current developments,” said a social media post by the European mission.

“We have come here to Hakari Bridge to observe the course of events on the spot. Like you, we also do not know whether the Azerbaijani side will allow the vehicles loaded with humanitarian cargo to pass through the Lachin Corridor and enter Nagorno-Karabakh. Whatever happens, we will write about it in detail in our report,” emphasized the head of the European Union observation mission,” Ritter to Armenpress.

“Since the start of our mission, we have been patrolling along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, along the line of contact, monitoring the situation on the border. We visit conflict-affected areas and report to Brussels what is happening there, thereby supporting the peace talks and the European Union’s peacemaking efforts. The road entering the Lachine Corridor is in our area of responsibility and we are observing what will happen here today,” Ritter told reporters.

An Armenian government task force on managing the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh approved sending urgent humanitarian aid to the population of Nagorno Karabakh on Tuesday.