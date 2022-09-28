Azerbaijani forces opened fired on Armenian military positions on Wednesday, exacerbating an already tense situation at the border.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that starting at 6 p.m. local time, Azerbaijani forces, using mortars and large-caliber weapons began the latest attack on Armenia’s eastern border.

Defense ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan said that Armenian forces have returned fire in defense of their positions.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry accused Armenian forces of opening fire on its positions in Kelbajar, where reportedly one soldier was injured.

Azerbaijan has continued to violate the fragile ceasefire, which was negotiated through international efforts, since it came into effect on September 14.

This is a developing story.