Pashinyan Presents Artsakh President’s Letter to EU Leader

Talks between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel concluded on Saturday with the acute humanitarian crisis Artsakh reportedly being discussed.

The talks, which lasted for 2:45 were preceded by separate meetings between Michel and the two leaders.

During his meeting with Michel, Pashinyan presented an urgent appeal by Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan calling on the international community, especially the European Union, to compel Azerbaijan to lift the seven-month-old blockade of Artsakh and prevent ethnic cleansing.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivers an appeal from Artsakh President to EU leader Charles Michel

According to Pashinyan’s press service, he, Aliyev and Michel “discussed the the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor.”

The delimitation and demarcation of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the security of those border were also discussed.

“The unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, the agreement on the regulation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, addressing the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed, as were issues related to prisoners, missing persons and other humanitarian issues,” Pashinyan’s press office reported, adding that the leaders agreed to continue to address these issues more actively.

This is a developing story.