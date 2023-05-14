Ahead of Brussels Summit, EU Leader Holds Separate Talks with Pashinyan and Aliyev

Talks between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Brussels kicked off on Sunday, with European Council President Charles Michel, who initiated the meeting, met with the two leaders separately ahead of the summit.

According to the prime minister’s press service, Pashinyan spoke about the situation resulting from what he called “provocative and aggressive” actions by the Azerbaijani military against Armenia’s sovereign territory.

Beginning on Thursday and continuing into Friday Azerbaijani forces mounted a large-scale offensive against Armenian positions in the Ghegharkunik Province. As a result of the attacks, which also included the use of drones, one Armenian soldier was killed and four others injured.

Pashinyan told Michel on Saturday that the Azerbaijani provocations “are aimed at disrupting the efforts for resuming the peace talks.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with EU leader Charles Michel

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh resulting from the illegal blockade of Azerbaijan’s Lachin Corridor as well as issues related to normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

When confirming Sunday’s summit, Michel’s office also announced that another meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev will take place on June 1 in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Sholz.

EU leader Charles Michel (right) with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry on Friday announced that Aliyev may not attend the June 1 meeting, prompting Michel’s spokesperson to counter Baku’s position, saying that despite Azerbaijan’s posturing on the matter, the European Union reaffirms that there is an agreement that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet not only in Brussels, but also in Moldova, with the participation of the French president and the German chancellor, Michel’s spokesperson Barend Leyts told Azatutyun.am’s Armenian Service on Friday.

The Chisinau meeting was a topic of discussion when Michel met with Aliyev on Sunday.

According to Azerbaijani press reports, the two leaders voiced satisfactions with the restoration of the so-called “Brussels format” of negotiations.

A discussion also took place about the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Washington earlier this month, which took place at the invitation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.